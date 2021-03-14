Red Crescent Shelters more than 2,000 Snow-hit people

TEHRAN, 13 March 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has provided emergency shelter for 2,322 people affected by snowstorm in 20 provinces on March 12 and 13.

167 operational teams consisting of 552 rescuers using 129 relief vehicles have assisted 6,565 people who were hit by blizzard and snowstorm in the provinces of Tehran, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardebil, Isfahan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Zanjan, Semnan, Qazvin, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Markazi, Qom, Alborz, Hamedan, Fars and Golestan.

Red Crescent relief workers transported two pregnant women to hospitals in West Azerbaijan and Qazvin.

Furthermore, 2,322 people were sheltered and food parcels were distributed among the affected people.

Red Crescent relief workers transferred 25 people to safe places and took 10 others to nearby medical centers. They also recovered 123 vehicles which were stuck in snow.

Severe hurricane in Shiraz in the southern province of Fars which began from late March 12, cut electricity, downed trees, disrupted telephone connections and Internet lines and postponed flights.