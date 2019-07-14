Red Crescent Sends 10,000 Appliances to Flood-hit Provinces via Public Cash Contributions

TEHRAN, 11 July 2019 (IRCS) – 10,000 packages of appliances have been loaded to be sent to the flood-hit people in the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan.

The items, purchased with public cash contributions, include such appliances as refrigerators, ovens, carpets and blankets.

IRCS President Ali Asghar Peyvandi attended a ceremony to send these items to the provinces, which was held in Tehran on Wednesday, July 10.

According to the IRCS president, the amount of public cash contributions to the Red Crescent for flood-affected people has exceeded Rls. 2000 billion (more than 47 million US dollars).

Nearly Rls. 550 billion (more than 13 million US dollars) has been spent for purchasing these appliances via the Red Crescent and the Society will soon announce how to spend the remaining of the public cash contributions.

The appliances are being dispatched to Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan provinces which were damaged the most in the recent floods.

78 people were killed and more than 1,136 injured in March and April floods in Iran. The floods also damaged houses and infrastructures, affecting over 10,000,000 people.