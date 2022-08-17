Red Crescent Saves 84,000 Affected People in July Floods

TEHRAN (IRCS) - The President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society believes that awareness of all types of disasters and their effects should become a culture for prevention of disasters.

With the presence of 650 officials, professors and interested people, the virtual meeting of "Assessing the Crisis Management in July floods", was held at the Natural Disasters Research Institute and UNESCO chair on Natural Disasters Management on August 15.

Appreciating all those who participated in the relief, rescue and providing emergency shelter for flood-affected people, Dr Pir Hossein Kolivand, the President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society emphasized the public awareness of all types of disasters and their effects, saying: “Nearly 84,000 people were rescued by the Red Crescent in these floods and transported to safe areas,”

He also analyzed the evacuation of flooded villages and transporting the injured people by Red Crescent helicopters.

“Red Crescent helicopters are all operational and the operational work has its own complications,”

Kolivand said that paying attention to warnings is essential.