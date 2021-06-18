Red Crescent restored 40 missing people to the families

TEHRAN, 27 May 2021 (IRCS) – Forty Iranian citizens were found in ‎different parts of the world by the efforts of the Restoring Family Links (RFL) ‎Office of the IRCS International Affairs and International Humanitarian Law ‎Division.‎

“During the last Iranian calendar year, nearly 40 Iranians were found and sent back to their families,” said Hassan Esfandiar, director general for international Operations and Humanitarian Programmes at the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

About 300 people’s inquiry received every month while looking for their family members, added Esfandiar.

Most of the inquiries come from Afghan national as Iran is the main migratory route to Europe for Afghan nationals and they may face problems because they choose the illegal migratory ways.

People can report the missed family members through Iranian Red Crescent branches and fill the forms to start the tracing process. Any contact details of the missing person as well as the last place where they have been seen can help the tracing operation. This information will be provided to the Red Cross/Crescent Societies as well as the International Committee of Red Cross. These organizations try to trace for the missing persons through the police and other agencies of the targeted country.