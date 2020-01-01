01 Jan 2020

Red Crescent Responds to Hormozgan Quake

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 30 Dec 2019 View Original

BANDAR ABBAS, 30 December 2019 (IRCS) – Red Crescent teams were deployed in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 shook 44 km Bandar Abbas on Monday, December 30.

At 05:19 p.m. local time the quake struck the vicinities of Qaleh Ghazi County at the depth of 20 km.

The earthquake left no casualties, but three people were injured as two rural houses were damaged in Tooj village.

The wall of a mosque in the village of Hassan Langi also collapsed.

Following the quake, Red Crescent sent four teams, including 15 relief workers to the quake-affected region.

