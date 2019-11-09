09 Nov 2019

Red Crescent Responds to Hormozgan Earthquake

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original

BANDAR ABBAS, 6 November 2019 (IRCS) – An earthquake which struck Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan did not take any casualties. The Red Crescent provided emergency items.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale hit southern Iran in Ruydar City in Bandar Khamir County in Hormozgan Province on Wednesday, 6 November 2019, with the depth of 16 km at 11:10 a.m. local time.

Hormozgan provincial Red Crescent branch dispatched assessment and operational teams to the affected areas.

Cracking of old houses has been reported in Dasht-e Jayhun and Tang- dalan villages.

Two aftershocks with 3.7 and 3.5 magnitude were registered after the main earthquake with no damage or casualties.

“Because of the frequent earthquakes that caused concern for the people of the region, the Red Crescent has provided emergency shelter in Rudbar, Bastak, and sent tents to Dasht-e Jayhun,” said Ali Ama Barantin, managing director of Hormaozgan provincial Red Crescent branch.

