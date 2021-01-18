Red Crescent responds to Hormozgan 5.5-magnitude quake

BANDAR ABBAS, 16 January 2021 (IRCS) - Iranian Red Crescent Society has provided emergency support to 120 quake-affected people in Bandar Lengeh in the southern province of Hormozgan.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the distance between Basaeed Village and Qeshm Port and Sayeh Khosh and Humiran villages in Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan Province, on Saturday, January 16, at 00:59 local time. The quake occurred at a depth of 19 km.

Following the incident, Red Crescent teams were dispatched to the affected regions to assess the possible damage. Collapse of walls in yards and crack of roofs has been reported in some rural areas including Kelato, Dayehkhosh and Dejgan.

So far, 120 people in affected villages have been evacuated in rural areas and provided sheltering. Also 30 tents have been set up to accommodate the affected families. Blanket and moquette have been distributed among the affected people in the quake regions, according to Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, Secretary General of the Iranian Red Crescent.

There was only one injured person in the incident who got outpatient services.

Red Crescent teams are present on the affected spots and continue relief operation.