Red Crescent responds to floods in south

TEHRAN, 07 December 2020 (IRCS) - Red Crescent teams are assisting flood-affected people in the southern province of Bushehr with more than 100 relief workers.

100 mm of rain in a few hours caused inundation and flooding in urban and rural areas of Deylam, Ganaveh and Dashtestan counties.

Seven houses have been damaged in Gamaroun village in Genaveh after heavy rains showered the region.

Two women lost their lives in Dashtestan. A 34-year-old lady from Sook Village was trapped under debris after landslide. Despite sending relief equipment to the spot her body was pulled out dead.

Furthermore, a 35-year-old woman was killed by flood on the outskirts of Borazjan. After a three-hour search, rescuers found her dead body.

Twenty Red Crescent teams are helping people with more than 100 aid workers.

With heavy rains, five main arteries have been blocked in Dahtestan, Genaveh and Deylam.

Flood has also impacted some southern provinces in Iran including Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Fars.

In Hormozgan, seven people lost their lives in floods. According to local officials, mountain fell and the intensity of the initial flood from the mountain was so great that it took away two cars, killing the people onboard the vehicles.

Red Crescent has distributed relief items including blankets, plastic nylons, moquette, food parcels, heating devices to the affected families.

Red Crescent teams are on alert in flood-stricken provinces, continuing relief operations.