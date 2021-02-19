Red Crescent reasseses the quake-hit areas in Sisakht

YASOUJ, 18 Februrary 2021 (IRCS) – Red Crescent has sent 500 tents from ‎Fars and Isfahan to ‎Sisakht city after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit the city in ‎the southwestern ‎province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad on Wednesday, ‎February 17. ‎

Iranian Red Crescent teams and posts in six provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Isfahan, Fars, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad are in a standby state to provide relief if needed.

“In addition, Red Crescent sent three trucks of relief items including tents and blankets from Yasuj to the affected regions,” said Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS ‎Secretary General.

Last night's earthquake killed no one, but damaged several houses in Sisakht from 20 percent to 40 percent.

‎61 people who had panicked during the quake and had rushed out of their ‎houses were injured in Dena Conuty. 34 people received outpatient services ‎and another 27 were taken to hospital, 20 of whom were discharged.‎

“Red Crescent set up 60 tents for emergency sheltering in a sports hall, but nobody referred to for accommodation,” added Ghosian Moghaddam.

“Livelihood and food items needed by the earthquake-affected households are available in the city of Sisakht, and today the Red Crescent assessment teams have reassessed the areas affected by the earthquake”.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Sisakht city, near to Yasouj, capital of the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 22:05 local time.