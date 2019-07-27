Red Crescent Provides Relief Items to Flood-affected People in 3 Provinces

TEHRAN, 24 July 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has provided food and emergency sheltering to flood-affected people in Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars and Hormozgan provinces.

The provinces were partly affected by the monsoon rains which caused inundation and flood in 42 cities and villages from 15 July.

According to the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organisation, the Red Crescent relief workers rendered relief services to 3,100 people, providing emergency shelter to 120 people and transferring seven other people to medical centers.

The flood which was triggered by heavy rain killed a 40-year-old woman and her 8-year-old boy in Pag village, 270 km off Iranshahr County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The boy who was by the river was thrown into the water and his mother, trying to save him, was drowned in the river, too.

Red Crescent volunteers also distributed 846 food parcels, 269 canned food, 172 kg sugar, 127 kg beans, 32 tents, 240 blankets and 670 kg plastic nylons among the affected people. The relief operation is underway in the affected region.

The provincial Red Crescent branches mobilized 32 relief teams, including 151 aid workers and rescuers to reach the affected people and families in the three provinces.