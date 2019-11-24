Red Crescent provides Emergency Sheltering for more than 4,000 people in Harsh Weather

TEHRAN, 20 November 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has rendered relief services to 4,705 affected people in harsh weather in 14 provinces of the country.

From November 15, Res Crescent has assisted the affected people in 32 towns, villages, areas where the nomads live as well as 51 mountainous arteries that were impacted by snowstorm and inundation. Red Crescent relief workers have provided emergency sheltering for 305 people, recovered 283 vehicles from snow and pumped water out of 95 residential buildings. 47 people were also taken to safe spots. Four injured people were transferred to nearby medical centers by the Red Crescent ambulances. Relief workers also saved two Swiss tourists who were stock in snow in northwestern province of Zanjan.

Until November 19 morning, Red Crescent has distributed 1,510 blankets, 502 kg of plastic nylons, 128 food parcels, 2,466 canned food, 660 loaves of bread, 191 bottles of mineral water, 79 kg of dates, 145 kg rice, 60 kg of grains, 64 kg of sugar among the affected people in provinces of Isfahan, Bushehr, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Semnan, Fars, Ghazvin, Qom, Golestan, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran and Hormozgan.

Relief operations in the affected areas continue.