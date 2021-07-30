Red crescent imports 9th consignment of Covid-19 Vaccines to Country‎

TEHRAN, 25 July 2021 (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 9th consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines to the country on ‎Sunday morning, July 25.

The consignment included 1,095,200 doses of vaccines. The shipment arrived to Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health to vaccinate the people.

A total of 10,400,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been imported to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent.

‎On April 3, 2021, Iran Ministry of Health permitted the Iranian Red ‎Crescent to import Coronavirus vaccines to the country.