Red Crescent imports 5th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to country‎

TEHRAN, 08 July 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported one million doses of Covid-19 Vaccines to the country on Thursday.‎

This is the fifth consignment of vaccines, which has been purchased by the Iranian Red crescent from abroad to support the Iranian people against the virus.

The vaccines were delivered to Iran’s hHealth Ministry.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously imported four consignments of Covid -19 vaccines to the country which included a consignment consisting of 400,000 doses of vaccines, two consignments consisting of one million doses of vaccines each and a consignment of two million doses.