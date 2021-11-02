Red Crescent-imported Covid-19 Vaccines exceed 80m doses‎

TEHRAN, 19 October 2021 (IRCS) – The total number of the Covid-19 vaccines which have been imported to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reached 82,390,000 doses.

ICRS imported the 28th shipment of the vaccines to the country on Tuesday, October 19. The consignment contains 6 million doses of the vaccine which came from China.

The Society also imported the 27th shipment of the Covid-19 vaccines which contained 6 million doses.

Since April 2021, Iranian Red Crescent has imported 82,390,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to fight Covid-19. The vaccines are delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health for public vaccination.

The Red Crescent also cooperates with Ministry of Health to vaccinate people both in the Ministry centers and in centers of the Society.