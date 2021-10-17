Red Crescent-imported Covid-19 Vaccines exceed 70m doses‎

TEHRAN, 14 October 2021 (IRCS) - ‎The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines into the country on Thursday ‎to bring the total number of doses to 70,390,000.‎

This week, IRCS imported three consignments of the vaccines, each containing six million coronavirus vaccines.

So far, the Society has imported 26 consignments of Covid-19 vaccines into Iran. These vaccines have been imported from China.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society’s activities against Coronavirus are continuing across the country,” said Dr Karim Hemmati, IRCS President. “In addition to screening the passengers and travellers at the country's land, air, rail and sea borders by the Society’s volunteers to identify suspected cases of patients with the virus, the IRCS Youth Organization implements health plans in society and the Red Crescent continues its medical activities extensively.”

He also said that medicines for Covid-19 were available in the Red Crescent’s pharmacies.