Red Crescent-imported Covid-19 Vaccines exceed 12 million doses‎

TEHRAN, 5 August 2021 (IRCS) – The 11th shipment of Covid-19 vaccine ‎was imported by the Iranian Red Crescent to the country on Thursday, August ‎‎5.‎

The consignment includes 1,110,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which brought the total number of the vaccines imported into the country by the Iranian Red Crescent to 12,630,000 doses.

The new consignment was delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health to be used for public vaccination.

92,628 Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease so far.