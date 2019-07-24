Red Crescent Distributes Food Supplies in Villages Affected by Outpouring River in Sistan and Baluchestan

ZAHEDAN, 24 July 2019 (IRCS) – Red Crescent has distributed food supplies in rural villages in the eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan after Kaju river outpoured, blocking arteries to the villages.

Due to the rising level of Kaju River in Qasr-e Ghand County, upper villages of the Kaju river have been inundated since four days ago. The connecting routes of 40 villages are blocked so there is no way the Red Crescent can reach the people through the ground. The Red Crescent distributed 72-hour food parcels to the villagers by relief helicopter on 23 July.

Rasoul Rashki, managing director of the Sistan and Baluchestan provincial Red Crescent branch said: “1,300 rural families were threatened by the spate of Kaju river but no one was hurt. Only some scorpion bites were reported and the Red Crescent relief workers transferred two people of Kaju district to a medical center.”

The relief workers also managed to transfer a pregnant woman in Kolluk village, Nikshahr County, to a medical center in Qasr-e ghand while the routes were blocked because of the river outpouring. The operation took five hours for the Red Crescent relief workers to cross the woman from the river.