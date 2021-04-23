Red Crescent continuing efforts to assist Genaveh quake-affected people

TEHRAN, 21 April 2021 (IRCS) – Relief for quake-affected people in some ‎areas of Genaveh County in Iran’s southern province of Bushehr continues ‎through distributing emergency items.‎

According to Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, Secretary General of the Iranian Red Crescent, 299 tents have been distributed among households whose houses were affected by the 5.9-magnitude earthquake on April 18.

Although the quake did not cause any casualties, several homes in rural areas were damaged by less than 30 percent to 50 percent.

Also, 685 food packages had been distributed among the people by Wednesday.

Red Crescent aid workers have assisted 1,196 affected people so far and relief operation continues in the affected areas by 80 relief workers.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the areas near Genaveh County in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr at 11:11 a.m (local time) on Sunday.

The quake happened at a depth of 10 km.

Following the quake, the Iranian Red Crescent sent relief teams to the affected areas.

The quake left four injured who received outpatient services.