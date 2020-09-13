Red Crescent continues to provide relief to affected people in Ramian Earthquake

GORGAN, 9 September 2020 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent teams are rendering relief services to the affected-earthquake households in the villages of Ramian County in the northern province of Golestan 48 hours after the incident.

According to officials, the Monday morning earthquake injured 41 people who had tried to flee the ‎quake. 22 injured people received outpatient treatment by the Red Crescent relief workers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams. 11 injured ones were transported by the Red Crescent and EMS to medical centres.

Red Crescent has distributed blankets, tents, ground sheets and food parcels among the affected families.

After the Ramian earthquake, Red Crescent deployed 20 teams consisting of 67 relief workers and rescuers in the regions along with four ambulances and relief vehicles.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ramian County, at 2:4 a.m (local ‎time) on Monday, September 7, at the depth of 9 km underground.

Totally, 305 households, or 1,220 individuals, were affected by the tremor.