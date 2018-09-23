Red Crescent Continues Offering Relief Services in 12 Flood-Affected Provinces

TEHRAN, Sept. 20 (IRCS) _ Iranian Red crescent is rendering relief services to people in multiple provinces impacted by flood, rainstorm and inundation, providing shelter, tent, canned food and blanket to over 900 who have been involved in 12 provinces.

According to Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, North Khorasan, Zanjan, Semnan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Hamedan, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan were impacted by flood and rainstorm.

Red Crescent provincial branches are offering relief services in 25 towns and villages to the victims.

Relief workers have rendered services to 981 affected people since September 19. Two people has been transferred to medical center and 3 have received outpatient services. Moreover, 92 people have received emergency sheltering by Red Crescent.

Red Crescent provincial branches deployed 42 teams consisting of 151 relief workers to support the victims.

"Relief workers pumped water out of 18 houses, distributing canned food, blanket, tent, lantern, ground sheet and plastic nylons among the household their houses damaged by flood," said Morteza Salimi, head of the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organization.

According to Iran's Emergency Medical Services, 5 have been died in Alborz, Semnan, Golestan, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-ahmad, respectively, by wall collapse (2 people), flood, rainstorm, and thunderbolt.

The storm destroyed the roofs of over 45 houses in Aqqala, Gorgan, Aliabad_e Katul, Azadshahr, Golestan province. It also affected buildings in several villages in the province.