Red crescent continues to import Covid-19 Vaccines‎

TEHRAN, 23 July 2021 (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 8th consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines to the country on ‎Thursday July 22. ‎

The consignment included 1,130,400 doses of vaccines which were delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health to vaccinate the people.

A total of 9,304,800 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been imported to the Country by the Red Crescent, according to Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General.

He added that the Iranian Red Crescent is trying to prepare and transfer vaccines inside the country just as before with the help of international organizations.