Red Crescent Continues Flood, Snowstorm Operations in 18 Provinces

TEHRAN, Feb. 4, 2019 (IRCS) _ Iranian Red Crescent Volunteers continue relief operations to the people affected by snow and flood in 18 provinces. Flood killed one person in the southern province of Hormozgan.

During February 2-4, rescuers and relief workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided relief services to people and households who were impacted by flood and snowstorm in 45 towns, villages and mountainous arteries in the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardebil, Tehran, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Ghazvin, Kurdestan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan.

Red Crescent as part of the relief operation offered relief services to 2,200 people, including women and children. Red Crescent rescuers also provided emergency sheltering for 132 affected people.

“Red Crescent aid workers transported 2 injured people who were in bad conditions to medical centers offered relief services and first aid to 6 injured people in the scene of incident,” said Morteza Salimi, Head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

During the past 48 hours, relief workers recovered 341 vehicles, which were trapped in the snow.

Salimi noted the killing of a person in Hormozgan Province, saying: “The victim was on board a sedan which was trapped in the flood path in Roudan region.”

8 people have been injured in the flood, too.

Salimi called on people to contact IRCS 112 emergency number (relief voice) if they are at risk of natural or man-made disasters.

IRCS forces continue relief and rescue operations such as providing emergency sheltering, food supplies, etc. to the injured and affected people in the incidents to cover their vital needs.

Last week, Iranian Red Crescent set up 200 tents in Shush, Shushtar and Dezful Conties, Khuzestan Province, and 51 tents in Khorramabad, Aleshtar, Nour-abad, and Aligudarz, Lorestan province, to respond to flood-affected households.

During last week, due to a flood in Khorramabad, capital of Lorestan, and flooding of Karkheh River in the border city of Rafi, Khuzestan province, infrastructures of the two provinces were badly damaged.