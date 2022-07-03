Red Crescent Completes Rescue Operation in Hormozgan

BANDAR Abbas (IRCS) – The Red Crescent began emergency sheltering in 12 villages affected by Saturday’s quake in Hormozgan after it completed search and rescue operations.

"So far, more than 700 tents and livelihood items have been distributed among the quake-affected households,” said Mokhtar Salahshour, Managing Director of the Hormozgan Red Crescent provincial branch.

“The main challenge facing the emergency sheltering in the region is the excessive heat. It was decided to increase the quality of temporary life of the quake-affected people in the emergency sheltering by providing cooling devices for tents,” he added.

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Khamir port, Hormuzgan Province, southern Iran on Saturday, July 2, leaving five deaths and 45 injured.