Red Crescent Assists More than 1,200 Flood-affected People

TEHRAN, 8 October 2019 (IRCS) – Red Crescent relief workers have provided emergency services to 1,270 flood-affected people since inundation and flood triggered by torrential rains impacted four eastern and southern provinces in Iran from October 1.

Torrential showers and floods have affected parts of the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Fars and Hormozgan, impacting 39 cities, villages and nomadic areas.

During the past seven days, the Red Crescent aid workers provided emergency sheltering for 604 people, transferring 4 injured people to medical centers. 18 vehicles were recovered from the flood route.

Relief operations continue in Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Relief and Rescue Organization.

Red Crescent provincial branches have distributed tents, blankets, groundsheets, washing sets, canned food, sugar, rice, food parcels and grain among the affected families.

Following torrential rains, a Peugeot car fell into Sharifi River in Bashagard County in the southern province of Hormozgan on Thursday afternoon, October 3, killing a man, a woman and a kid in the car.

The driver was pulled out of the car alive by Red Crescent relief workers. A kid who went missing after the car falls into the river was found dead on Friday morning, October 4, according to Ali Ama Barantin, managing director of Hormozgan provincial Red Crescent branch.

In another incident, a sedan was trapped in the flood in Minab-Bashagard Artery in Hormozgan Province. Red Crescent teams pulled out the bodies of two men from the flood.