Red Crescent aid arrives in Sistan and Baluchestan amid Coronavirus pandemic

ZAHEDAN, 7 July 2021 (IRCS) - The rampant outbreak of the Coronavirus in Sistan and Baluchestan is spreading so rapidly that the health conditions of the region has changed from red to black, and only in the shadow of empathy and support you can stand against these conditions.

The first health consignment of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) was sent to this eastern province on Monday, July 5. Also, several benefactors were dispatched to the region with the shipment.

When we entered the hospitals of Sistan and Baluchestan, we saw ill patients, injuring the ears with relentless moans.

Hospital corridors are full of patients and some of them who are very sickly are sitting in wheelchairs with serum on their hand.

Reza Bakhtiari, a Red Crescent volunteer from Zahedan capital of Sistan and Baluchestan and his friends have formed a group against Coronavirus in their region. By calling on all the people, they try to reduce the severity of the crisis a little.

He says:“The critical situation in Sistan and Baluchestan Province is such that if we do not have the support of people, we will not be able to control the situation and prevent the spread of the disease.”

Their group which consists of the people and provincial officials are helping in different parts, hoping the conditions will improve after receiving the Red Crescent contributions.

Some members of the group care for patients at home, some provide masks and disinfectants and some are involved in cultural activities to attract public participation.

Contributions of 21 Charities

While the people of Sistan and Baluchestan are working together in a unique alliance to support their hometown against the virus, the Iranian Red Crescent provided the preliminaries for sending its first shipment of aid to the people of Sistan and Baluchestan after held a meeting with benefactors and volunteers and sent the consignment to Sistan and Baluchestan on July 5.

According to Dr Karim Hemmati, President of the Iranian Red Crescent, the Society, due to its social mandate, has entered this field to help with the participation of 21 national and local charities.

“The first shipment of aid to the people of Sistan and Baluchestan Province was sent with the cooperation of charities, and efforts are being made to send shipment to this area almost every day to see the improvement of the situation in this province,” said Hemmati.

The first shipment included 220 oxygen cylinders with capacity of 40 and 50 liter, 1.2 million masks and 18 oxygenators.

The second consignment will be prepared to be sent to Sistan and Baluchestan. The Iranian Red Crescent will send food parcels to the province along with health aid, added IRCS president.

Hemmati emphasized:“We are looking to create sustainable water resources in Sistan and Baluchestan Province and we will use donors in this area. Reconstruction of canals and sending water tankers is also on the programme. A medical team is sent to the region to carry out the treatment at the same time. If our compatriots and benefactors stay with us today, we can definitely get through this difficult situation. Last year, with the holding of the Nazr-e Ab project (literally Water Offering), good services were provided to the citizens of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, and it is hoped that this good event will be realized this year as well.”

Dark Situation

Ms Zahra Moshtaq is one if the benefactors who accompany the Red Crescent convoy in this mission. She says the situation in the area is black, the death toll so high that shrouds and funeral supplies is being sold at the city's main crossroads.

She was able to collect a significant amount of masks and mineral water from donors in social networks.

Sistan and Baluchestan needs public contributions. The need of the region is both masks and disinfectants. Furthermore, the supply of food and protein is another need of the region. In addition to providing these items, the process of vaccinating the people of the region must also accelerate.

This report was written by Fatemeh Asgarinia in Shahrvand daily which is affiliated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and was translated by Saeed Darvishi for en.rcs.ir