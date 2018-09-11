Quake Strikes Sistan and Baluchestan

ZAHEDAN, Sept. 7 (IRCS)_ An earthquake that shook Iranshahr County, Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Balucheastan, on Friday morning killed one and injured two people. Relief services were provided by Red Crescent to the affected areas.

A magnitude 5.6 quake shook Rigan County of Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan at 10:53 a.m. local time on September 7. The quake happened at the 10-kilometer depth of the ground surface. It cracked the walls of several rural houses. The quake was felt in the neighboring province of Kerman.

A 16-year-old girl was killed in Shand-gangan village, Rigan County, Kerman province, close to Iranshahr County, after a piece of falling stone in a valley hit her head. Furthermore, in a village called Samsour, Iranshahr County, two people were injured who received outpatient services.

"Red Crescent dispatched 5 assessment teams to the affected areas." said Morteza Salimi, head of the Iranian Red Crescent's Relief and Rescue Organization.

Red Crescent distributed tents and food parcels in the impassable village of Shandel gonan with 12 households. The relief to the village was carried out by relief helicopters because it was difficult to access. Several aftershocks were recorded after the main quake, the biggest of which is 4 on the Richter scale.