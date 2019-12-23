23 Dec 2019

Quake Shakes Khuzestan

Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 22 Dec 2019

A 5-magnitude quake shook Saland city, Dezful County, in southeastern province of Khuzestan. Red Crescent has sent assessment teams to the region.

The quake occurred at 14:57 local time on Sunday, December 22, at a depth of 10 km, according to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Following the quake, Dezful Red Crescent county branch sent three assessment teams to the epicenter of the quake.

The quake was also felt in cities of Dezful, Andimeshk, Shush and Gotvand.

After the main earthquake, a 3.6 magnitude quake shook the region at 15:18 local time.

Khuzestan province has been affected by the widespread inundation recently.

