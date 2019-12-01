01 Dec 2019

Quake Shakes Izeh in Khuzestan

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original

AHVAZ, 30 November 2019 (IRCS) – A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook Izeh County in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan late Friday, November 29, leaving three injured.

The quake occurred at 20:50 p.m. at a depth of 20 km and three people were injured by panic or rushing to escape. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The quake was felt in some parts of the Khuzestan province, including Ahvaz.

The Red Crescent dispatched two assessment and relief teams to the affected regions.

