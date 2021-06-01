Qatar Fund for Development sends urgent medical aid to the Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic

Doha, May 31

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the second shipment, with a total load of about 7 tons of urgent medical aid sent by Qatar Fund for Development on behalf of the State of Qatar, arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran carrying various types of health supplies.

Where QFFD had sent a previous shipment with a load of about 2 tons in addition to this shipment carrying urgent medical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran, via an air bridge from Qatar Airways aircraft and in coordination with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Tehran. This is in support of the State of Qatar for the efforts made by Iran in combating the emerging epidemic of the Corona virus, Covid-19.

This medical aid provided by the State of Qatar to brotherly and friendly countries comes within the framework of the efforts exerted to combat the spread of this epidemic, which represents a common threat facing the whole world and based on joint international responsibility, as this aid confirms the State of Qatar’s position in support of brotherly and friendly countries, and to help them overcome this the crisis.