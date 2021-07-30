To complete the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Qatar Fund for Development sends medical aid to the Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Corona pandemic

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a a 9 tons shipment arrived of medical aid sent by Qatar fund for development (QFFD) to the Islamic Republic of Iran Carrying all kinds of health supplies to combat the Corona pandemic through Qatar Airways, in coordination with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Tehran.

This urgent aid is to complete the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and there will be more shipments of the urgent medical aid.

The medical aid was received by His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Tehran, and in the presence of Mr. Jalal Naeli, Undersecretary of the Iranian Ministry of Health for International Cooperation. In addition to the presence of some officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, stated, “This medical aid comes to complement the great efforts made by the State of Qatar to combat the outbreak Corona pandemic, which has changed the shape of the world and played a role in creating many difficulties at all levels, and as a matter of shared international responsibility. The State of Qatar is at the forefront to contribute to the process of confronting this pandemic, which threatens everyone. The State of Qatar, under its wise leadership, has not hesitated to assist brotherly and friendly countries to contribute to limiting and preventing the spread of the pandemic.”

In his speech, the HE ambassador stressed that in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, this shipment comes as a continuation of the Qatari medical aid since the beginning of the crisis of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This medical aid provided by the State of Qatar to brotherly and friendly countries comes within the framework of the efforts exerted to combat the spread of this epidemic, which represents a common threat facing the whole world and based on joint international responsibility, as this aid confirms the State of Qatar’s position in support of brotherly and friendly countries, and to help them overcome this the crisis.