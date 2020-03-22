The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Fund for Development and in cooperation with Qatar Airways, provided the second shipment of urgent medical assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Corona virus (covid-19). The second shipment, which weighs 7 tons. The shipment contains medical equipment and supplies, including masks, sterilizers, and medical sanitizers. It is worth noting that the first shipment, which was transported on March 13, contained 6 tons of medical equipment and supplies. Iran is by far the largest country in the Middle East to record infection and death due to the Coronavirus. The assistance of the State of Qatar comes as a matter of joint responsibility in fighting this epidemic, which represents a common threat facing the entire world. His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Muhammad Al-Hajri, said: “This is not the first time that the State of Qatar has provided assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Qatar made an effort to send aid to friendly and brotherly countries ”