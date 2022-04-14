Provision of additional COVID-19 vaccines to the Islamic Republic of Iran through the COVAX facility - April 2022

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 700 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the support from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Iran on April 13 and 14. After the completion of this provision, a total of approximately 4.31 million doses will have been provided to Iran, including the approximately 2.91 million doses provided in July 2021 and the approximately 700 thousand doses provided in January 2022.

The vaccines we provide are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Iran. Japan will continue various support measures in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.