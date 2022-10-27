Plan International condemns human rights violations in Iran

Plan International strongly condemns the grave violations of human rights taking place in Iran and the death-in-custody of Mahsa Amini.

Plan International is shocked by the killing of at least 23 children and many more young people engaged in peaceful protests in Iran. We stand in solidarity with children and young people to exercise their rights to peaceful protest and with girls and young women to exercise their fundamental rights without fear of violence.

Violation of children's rights, girls' rights and women's rights

The United Nations has strongly urged Iran to comply with its international human rights obligations, particularly those under the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and has urged Iranian authorities to hold prompt, impartial and independent investigations into all alleged violations and to prosecute those responsible.

Every child and young person has the right to live a life free from any form of violence and deserves to grow up in a safe, peaceful, nurturing and enabling environment where they can fully exercise their rights. Gender-based violence is a violation of these rights.

Plan International will continue its extensive work on ending gender-based violence around the world. All girls and young women must be free to decide what they wear and to have their voices heard. We stand in solidarity with them and call for an end to this abhorrent violence.