The OPEC Fund supports WHO COVID-19 efforts in Iran

Vienna, Austria, April 2, 2020. As part of its global efforts, the OPEC Fund for international development (the OPEC Fund) has approved an emergency assistance grant of US$500,000 to be supplied through the World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 efforts in Iran.

WHO is working closely with national health providers and hospitals in the country – one of the worst affected by the pandemic – to help prevent the spread of the virus. The grant will be used to procure urgently needed medical equipment and supplies.

On March 16, the OPEC Fund announced a total financial package of US$200 million to support international efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak over the immediate and mid-term. The US$500,000 grant is to be drawn from this package.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “WHO is perfectly positioned to mobilize assistance where it is needed most. The OPEC Fund is committed to supporting the local, regional and national efforts of our long-term partners to move development finance quickly to where it is needed most.”

The OPEC Fund has partnered with WHO for more than 40 years. During this time, the OPEC Fund has extended nearly US$29 million in support of 28 global and regional initiatives, including an emergency aid grant in response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014.