Norway assists population affected by unprecedented floods in Iran

26 April 2019 – The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, through the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), earmarked NOK 6 million (equivalent to almost USD 710,000) to address the immediate and basic needs of those affected by the recent floods in Iran.

Shortly after the devastating floods hit, NRC sent, in coordination with Iranian authorities, teams to provinces where the brunt of the destruction had occurred. Their assessment ensures NRC’s response reaches those most in need and will contribute towards Iran’s effort in alleviating the loss of livelihoods and infrastructure.

‘The scale of the damage from the floods has not been seen by at least two generations in Iran’, says Olivier Vandecasteele, NRC Iran’s Country Director. ‘The floods have driven communities from their homes and entire villages have washed away. Water has submersed and destroyed agricultural fields and infrastructure such as roads and bridges; leading to severe damage. This means that some populations are disconnected from essential services. Children need support to complete their school year because many education facilities have been destroyed or are unsafe to use. Clearly recovery and reconstruction will need extensive longer term support’, Vandecasteele adds.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has operated in Iran since 2012 supporting the Government efforts in providing assistance to vulnerable populations, in particular the millions of displaced Afghan, which Iran hosts. In 2018, NRC assisted a total of 81,850 vulnerable individuals with a mutually reinforcing set of core competencies, including Education, Livelihoods, Shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Information Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA). In November 2017, following the earthquake in Kermanshah, NRC also provided emergency and recovery support to disaster affected populations in coordination with Iranian authorities.