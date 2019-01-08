No Casualties in Gilan-e Gharb Earthquake

KERMANSHAH, Jan. 6 (IRCS) _ Most of the injuries in the Gilan-e Gharb earthquake were caused by people panicking to run out of their houses. No reports of death or major damage had been released.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the vicinities of Gilan_e Gharb County, the Iranian western province of Kermanshah, on Sunday, January 6 at 17:11 a.m. local time.

The epicenter of the quake was registered at 34.16 latitude and 45.66 longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

The quake hit 23 km off Gilan-e Gharb, 31 km off Sumar, 38 km Sarpol-e Zahab.

After the earthquake, 44 aftershocks were registered in Gilan-e Gharb, Soumar and a region in Iran-Iraq border. 11 were between 3 to 4 Richter, the others less than 3 Richter.

Iran’s Medical Emergency Services (EMS) announced that 75 injured people in the affected areas were visited in medical centers after Gilan-e Gharb quake