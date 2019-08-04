Latest Statistics on Public Contributions to flood-Hit Families (29 July 2019)

Tehran, 29 July 2019 (IRCS) – So far, the Iranians have donated Rls 2,050 billion (nearly 49 million US dollars) as cash contributions to joint the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS)’s support for the flood-hit families.

From the public cash contributions, the Iranian Red Crescent has recently spent nearly Rls. 550 billion (more than 13 million US dollars) to purchase 10,000 Appliances, including refrigerators, ovens, carpets and blankets to the flood-affected families.

In a ceremony which was held at IRCS Headquarters on Sunday evening, 28 July, to honor the Iranian athletes who participated in assisting the flood-hit people, Ali Asghar Peyvandi, IRCS President, said: “In Kermanshah earthquake as well as this year’s floods, we promised to announce clearly the details of activities that the Red Crescent does for the affected families through the public cash contributions. For this reason, the details of purchasing 10,000 appliances for the flood-affected families was announced and it will be soon announced how the Red Crescent will spend the rest of the public cash assistances for the flood-hit people.”

He also appreciated the athletes who participated in assisting the flood-affected families, adding: “The close relationship between sports and humanitarian activities is one of the sport’s highest goals in such tournaments as the Olympics.

According to the Volunteers Organisation of the Iranian Red Crescent, 262 athletes and entertainers encouraged the people to support the flood-hit families through the Red Crescent.

In-kind contributions that the Iranians have donated to the Red Crescent is estimated at roughly Rls 1,520 billion (36 million US dollars).

Furthermore, due to the US sanctions, IRCS has not been able to receive 3 million euros cash contributions that the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies, governments and organisations have donated to Iran’s flood-hit people through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) emergency appeal.

Heavy rainfalls and storms continued for weeks from mid-March to April 2019 onwards and resulted in flooding in almost all of Iran’s 31 provinces. The floods affected 10 million people, leaving 2 million in need of humanitarian assistance. 78 people were killed and more than 1,136 injured in March and April floods in Iran.