Kuwait Seeks IRCS Educational Cooperation

TEHRAN, 8 June 2019 (IRCS) – Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) Volunteers Organization Mohammad Nasiri met with Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) President Hilal Al-Sayer, discussing cooperation in educational and voluntary fields.

During the meeting, which was held in Kuwait, Mr, Nasiri related the greetings of Prof, Ali Asghar Peyvandi, Iranian Red Crescent President, for Kuwait Red Crescent and his appreciation for Kuwait contributions to the Iranian flood-hit people, saying: “It is necessary to thank Kuwait for the significant and timely assistance they sent to Iran’s flood-hit people.”

Dr, Nasiri also outlined the current needs of flood-affected people in Iran, adding that food item sent by Kuwait Red Crescent had been distributed to the affected families.

For his part, Kuwait Red Crescent President Dr, Al-Sayer, called for the Iranian Red Crescent to focus on cooperation grounds such as training for volunteers and dispatching IRCS trainers to Kuwait to offer relief and rescue training.

The Kuwait Red Crescent Society sent two relief consignments, weighing 75 tons in total, to assist the Iranian families which were affected by March and April flood.