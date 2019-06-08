08 Jun 2019

Kuwait Seeks IRCS Educational Cooperation

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 08 Jun 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 8 June 2019 (IRCS) – Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) Volunteers Organization Mohammad Nasiri met with Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) President Hilal Al-Sayer, discussing cooperation in educational and voluntary fields.

During the meeting, which was held in Kuwait, Mr, Nasiri related the greetings of Prof, Ali Asghar Peyvandi, Iranian Red Crescent President, for Kuwait Red Crescent and his appreciation for Kuwait contributions to the Iranian flood-hit people, saying: “It is necessary to thank Kuwait for the significant and timely assistance they sent to Iran’s flood-hit people.”

Dr, Nasiri also outlined the current needs of flood-affected people in Iran, adding that food item sent by Kuwait Red Crescent had been distributed to the affected families.

For his part, Kuwait Red Crescent President Dr, Al-Sayer, called for the Iranian Red Crescent to focus on cooperation grounds such as training for volunteers and dispatching IRCS trainers to Kuwait to offer relief and rescue training.

The Kuwait Red Crescent Society sent two relief consignments, weighing 75 tons in total, to assist the Iranian families which were affected by March and April flood.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.