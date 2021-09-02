Islamic Republic of Iran receives third delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

Tehran, 2 September 2021 – The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the self-financing participant countries of the COVAX Facility, has received a third batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines comprising 1 449 600 doses.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership, co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi - the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The consignment is the third COVAX shipment to the country, with future consignments of the approved allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered soon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, through the UNICEF procurement channel.

The AstraZeneca vaccines landed at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Thursday 2 September 2021, and were received by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, in the presence of UNICEF and WHO technical teams.