Islamic Republic of Iran receives second delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

Tehran, 17 May 2021 – Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the self-financing participant countries of the COVAX Facility, has received a second batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine containing 1 452 000 doses.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership, co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi - the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The consignment is the second COVAX shipment to the country, with future consignments of the approved allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, through UNICEF's procurement channel.

The AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by Catalent Anagni of Italy, landed at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday 16 May 2021, and were received by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, in the presence of UNICEF and WHO technical teams.

With the support of UNICEF's procurement channel under the COVAX Facility, Islamic Republic of Iran received the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, produced by SK-Bio Institute of Republic of Korea, containing 700 800 doses on 5 April 2021.