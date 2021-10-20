Islamic Republic of Iran receives 1 442 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Italy and Germany through the COVAX Facility

Tehran, 18 October 2021 – The Islamic Republic of Iran has received 1 442 000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1 139 600 doses were donated by the Italian Government and 302 400 doses by the German Government.

The vaccines were shipped through UNICEF procurement channels on behalf of the COVAX Facility and arrived at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Monday 18 October 2021.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership, co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The consignment is the fifth COVAX shipment to the country, with future consignments of the approved allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered very soon, in collaboration with the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, through UNICEF procurement channels.