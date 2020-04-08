Iran + 2 more
Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 8 May 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- Funding gap of US$29 million for the COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan.
- More than 62,500 cases of COVID-19 have been detected; 3,872 people have died.
- Spring floods damage 9,934 kilometres of roads and 886 bridges.
- Locusts affect at least, 54,600 hectares of land in six provinces.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.