Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 4 May 2020

Highlights

• More than 98,600 cases have been detected; 6,277 people have died;

• A new wave of hail and rains started on 2 May could trigger floods in 20 of 31 provinces;

• Seven provinces have been severely affected by desert locusts.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Situation overview:

Between 28 April and 4 May, 7,175 new COVID-19 cases including 471 deaths were confirmed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brings the cumulative to 98,647 cases detected with 6,277 deaths. In total, 78,422 patients have recovered. There has been a clear drop in the number of new infections during the past week. On 2 May, Iran confirmed 802 cases, the lowest daily count since 10 March.

Following the statement made by President Hassan Rouhani on 26 April, the Iranian Government announced 132 cities that are categorized as white zones (with no new cases or fatalities having been reported for the last 14 days), in which mosques will reopen for Friday prayers from 4 May. Additionally, it was announced that schools may resume between 9 and 16 May in the white zones.

On 2 May, Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) reemphasized that the relative stability and declining trend is fragile, and any negligence in following the health principles in social gatherings and in reopening of businesses could cause another significant surge in the cases. The MoHME also requests the Government to secure and increase the budget for effectively controlling the COVID-19 outbreak.

Humanitarian impact/needs:

A prolonged physical distancing measures to curve the COVID-19 has severely damaged the socio-economic situation of the country. The most affected population are those with unstable sources of income, and those with limited access to basic services including health care. This include daily workers such as migrant workers, refugees, female-headed households, and unaccompanied minors. Those who reside in areas that have been hit by regular floods, earthquakes, and desert locust, are also highly vulnerable.

It is estimated that 6.43 million people, which constitutes nearly 25 percent of the country’s workforce, could lose their jobs by the end of 2020 in the worst-case scenario. 96 percent of workers in Iran are on temporary contract and, about 3 million people, who normally work at factories, are daily workers. Reports from three northern provinces of Mazandaran, Golestan and Lorestan, have revealed that at least 100,000 workers have been laid off between 17 and 27 April. Some 65,000 others, which is only a portion of the expected total number, have registered to receive unemployment insurance/benefits. Most of them work at factories or construction fields. Even official workers are at the risk of unemployment. Reportedly, 600,000 official workers have lost their jobs in a month period from mid-March to mid-April.

Children, especially in rural areas and of poor households, have been excluded from the school education after the COVID-19 outbreak. In the wake of the schools’ closure as a physical distancing measure, the country has provided school education online. However, the internet accessibility in Iran is very limited due to the poor connections, low bandwidth and relatively high costs. In Sistan and Baluchestan Province, one of the country’s most impoverished provinces, the new tuition charges for online classes have been an additional burden. Even in cities around Tehran, students are unable to receive online education due to the poor internet connections.