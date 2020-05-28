Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 28 May 2020

Highlights

• COVID-19: An uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases; Five straight days marked more than 2,000 cases.

• Floods: Heavy rains and floods have affected central and northern provinces.

• Desert locust: In spite of continuing efforts to curb the invasion, the desert locust continues to breed in southern Iran due to the favourable climate conditions.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Situation overview:

Between 18 and 27 May, 21,393 new COVID-19 cases, including 576 deaths were confirmed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brings the cumulative to 141,591 confirmed cases with 7,564 deaths. Overall, 111,176 patients have recovered. The last week has seen an uptick in number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Five straight days from 18 to 22 May marked more than 2,000 cases.

On 23 May, The National Task Force on Fighting Coronavirus announced the latest measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, museums and historical sites were reopened on 24 May and religious shrines were reopened on 25 May with limited hours. Businesses that are considered to incur the high-risk of COVID-19 infection, such as restaurants, public baths and reception halls, also resumed their businesses on 25 May. All Government staff are requested to return to the offices on 30 May.

Humanitarian impact/needs:

In recent weeks, a new wave of worker protests has been observed across the country. The COVID-19 has significant negative impact on the country’s economy and many employers are unable to pay wages to their employees. In Khuzestan Province, one of the worst COVID-19 affected province, municipal workers have been taking part in protests at least in two cities in the last week. In Isfahan Province, nurses and medical staffs have organized several gatherings since the beginning of May.

Humanitarian response and coordination:

Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran launched coronavirus financial assistance envisioned for distressed businesses. According to the ministry, nearly 18,000 employees and enterprises applied for the assistance since 13 May. Through the assistance, qualified employees will receive around US$690 as a loan and affected businesses will receive around $920 per employee. To support the Government’s efforts to address the economic impact, Iran Chambers of Commerce have provided the affected sectors with about $38.8 million. Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Iran has also announced its financial support, targeting low income households, most of whom have not been insured and are not eligible to receive a loan. Under the support, three million households will receive $42 to $142 in cash.