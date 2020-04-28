Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 28 April 2020

Highlights

A second wave of COVID-19 outbreak is a concern; More than 91,000 cases have been detected; 5,806 people have died;

Heavy rains continue to inflict damages to hundreds of houses in 18 of 31 provinces; Estimated more than 80,000 rural housing units require rehabilitation;

Seven provinces have been severely affected by desert locusts.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Situation overview:

Between 22 and 27 April, 6,670 new COVID-19 cases including 509 deaths were confirmed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brings the cumulative to 91,472 cases detected with 5,806 deaths. In total, 70,933 patients have recovered. The officially confirmed cases and deaths have decreased in the past week. However, a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak has become a concern as a result of the relaxation of measures to curve the outbreak.

Starting from 11 April, the Islamic Republic of Iran has gradually lifted the physical distancing measures in response to the measure’s impact on the socio-economic situation of the country. On 25 April, border customs between Iran and Pakistan, which were closed since late February, have reopened for the export and import between the two countries.

Humanitarian impact/needs:

Reports from hospitals that are at the frontline of the COVID-19 response have shown that the number of confirmed cases and deaths are on the rise since economic activities have resumed. In the provinces of Alborz, Gilan, Mazandaran and Qom, hospitals beds, that had become empty during the implementation of the physical distancing plan, have now been occupied with patients. For the past 10 days, the situation in the provinces of Khuzestan, Fars and Zanjan has become ‘alarming’, according to the local officials.

Hospitals that are responding against the COVID-19 are in dire need of necessary medical equipment and items to effectively cope with the outbreak. While the Iranian Government has made successive efforts to increase the local production capacity since the onset of the outbreak, it has also made necessary arrangements to import the equipment and items to meet the increasing demands. Following the first shipment of pharmaceutical items from Germany that had arrived on 2 April, and third shipment from France that had arrived on 22 April, the fourth shipment from Germany which worth about US$270,000 has arrived in Iran on 25 April.

Humanitarian response and coordination:

On 22 April, WHO delivered 45 arterial blood gas analyzers to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran under the financial support of the Government of Japan. The equipment will allow medical staff to check the function of a patient’s lungs and to monitor the situation of critically affected COVID-19 patients.

In Iran, a number of civilian volunteers have also engaged in the response, such as the production of protective items, to assist the country’s efforts. It was reported on 23 April that around $83 million has been donated by benefactors and charity organizations of Iran since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak until March 29. Nearly $6 million of them was donated by public volunteer groups and nearly $20 million was by private companies and enterprises.