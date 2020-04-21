Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 21 April 2020

Highlights

• Islamic Republic of Iran is the eighth-worst affected country by COVID-19 in the world; Nearly 85,000 cases have been detected; 5,297 people have died;

• Continuing floods and rising water level have caused extensive damage to the peoples’ livelihood and farm lands; four persons were killed, 50 people were rescued in the past week.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Situation overview:

Between 16 and 21 April, 8,413 new COVID-19 cases, including 520 deaths were confirmed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brings the cumulative to 84,802 cases detected with 5,297 deaths. In total, 59,273 patients have recovered. The officially confirmed cases and deaths have decreased in the past week. Iran is, however, the eighth-worst affected country in the world with increasing incidence reported in at least 8 of 31 provinces. The Iranian Government opened intercity highways and major shopping centres from 20 April to stimulate its economy. This is a part of the country’s ‘Smart Distancing Plan’ which has allowed the resumption of ‘low risk business’ from 11 April in all provinces except Tehran, and from 18 April in Tehran. Mosques and other religious places remain closed until 4 May while the month of Ramadan is expected to start from 23 April this year.

Humanitarian impact/needs:

On 20 April, the country’s traffic counting systems marked an increase of about 5.6 percent in traffic volume compared to the previous day. Overcrowded buses and metro wagons were observed. The Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran and health workers who are at the frontline of the COVID-19 response have relentlessly cautioned against the relaxation of physical distancing measures. Earlier on 13 April, WHO expressed its concern over a plan of restriction removal by some countries including Iran. It recommends countries to make sure the necessary measures to control the outbreak are in place before lifting restrictions. The measures include the transmission control, the availability of sufficient public health and medical services, and public awareness and engagement in the health protocols.

The overstretched response to the COVID-19 is impacting on the waste management system of the country. According to the Waste Management Director of Tehran municipality, hospitals in Tehran produced around 60 to 80 metric tons of waste per day before the outbreak, while it is now producing 100 metric tons. An upgrade of waste collection fleet has been an urgent need. In response to the need, United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Government of China announced the joint initiative to finance a project for medical waste management in Iran. The project will also supply the advanced equipment to manage waste.

Humanitarian response and coordination:

To date, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has collected non-cash public donations worth about US$9 million to counter COVID-19 outbreak. A part of donations was allocated to provide the deprived and unprivileged areas, and 500,000 patients who suffer from special diseases with health and essential items. Another part was allocated to provide the COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 100 ventilators, and charities and public participation with 52 devices. The IRCS has implemented more than 980 voluntary plans and projects with 72,694 volunteers across the country since the onset of the outbreak.

Afghan refugees have also been included in the country’s response. In Kerman Province, 10 percent of which population is Afghan, 5,000 hygiene packages were distributed. Additionally, Rafsanjan and Barsir settlements for Afghan nationals have been disinfected. So far, no deaths due to the COVID-19 have been recorded among the Afghan population in Kerman. Earlier on 7 April, President Hassan Rouhani confirmed that the Afghan nationals would be tested and treated free of charge. Further, the President requested the governors of several provinces to carefully observe the health protocols at the boarders with Afghanistan in response to the continuing return of Afghan refugees.