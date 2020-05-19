Islamic Republic of Iran: Flash Update - As of 19 May 2020

Highlights

COVID-19: An uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases; 15 May marks highest daily count since 6 April.

Floods: Heavy rains, hail, snow and ensuing floods have affected northern and central provinces.

Desert locust: Despite efforts to curb the spread of desert locusts, more locust infested areas predicted in southern coastal regions due to favourable conditions which is extending the breeding season.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Situation overview: Between 11 and 17 May, 12,595 new COVID-19 cases, including 348 deaths were confirmed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brings the cumulative to 120,198 confirmed cases with 6,988 deaths. Overall, 93,147 patients have recovered.

The last week has seen an uptick in number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. On 15 May, 2,102 cases were confirmed, the highest daily count since 6 April. In recent weeks, the Iranian Government has started to relax physical distancing restrictions. On 16 May, schools were reopened across the country. While many classes continue to be provided online, students are now able to visit schools as required. It was also announced that rallies on Quds day, which is the last Friday of Ramandan, and Eid al-Fitr prayer to celebrate the end of Ramadan will be held.

Humanitarian impact/needs: Since early May, half of Iran’s 30 provinces have seen an uptick in the number reported cases and the pandemic is described to be spreading at an “alarming rate” in Khuzestan province, according to authorities.

Humanitarian response and coordination: In response to the situation in Khuzestan Province, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education requested the province to reimpose restrictions and the Governor of Khuzestan Province announced that all businesses, banks, and public offices would close from 11 to 18 May.