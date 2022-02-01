Islamic Republic of Iran - DTM REMAP - Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 - October 2021)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in Iran (Islamic Republic of), through various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports, land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of 20 months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country. The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

Between September and October 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) assessed 93 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was airports (47), followed by land borders (30) and blue borders (16). Internal transit points are not taken into account in this snapshot. At the end of October, 46 POEs were fully operational, 43 were partially operational and 1 of the PoEs was fully closed.

After 20 months of suspension, foreign nationals have been able to apply for tourist visas beginning from 27th October 2021. Land borders, like air borders, are now accessible for Iranian and foreign nationals. All passengers need a vaccination card (full two-doses) and a negative COVID-19 test certificate valid for 96 hours.