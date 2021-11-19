Islamic Republic of Iran - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March 2020 - August 2021)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in Iran (Islamic Republic of), through various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports, land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of 18 months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country. The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

Between July and August 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) assessed 93 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was airports (47), followed by land borders (30) and blue borders (16). Internal transit points are not taken into account in this snapshot. During the PoE reporting period, the number of assessed PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of) increased from 91 to 93 PoEs. At the end of August, 45 POEs were fully operational, 43 were partially operational and 2 of the PoEs were fully closed.

During the reporting period, tourist visas were still not issued to foreign tourists and only citizens who wanted to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran for work, education and treatment could apply for an Iranian visa. All passengers entering the Islamic Republic of Iran, including those who were vaccinated, needed a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued within 96 hours of the flight.