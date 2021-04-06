Islamic Republic of Iran - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March - February 2021)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in Iran (Islamic Republic of), through various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports and land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of 12 months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country. The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

In February 2021, the DTM REMAP team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) assessed 84 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was airports (38), followed by land borders (30) and blue borders (16). Internal transit points are not taken into account for analysis in this snapshot. During the PoE reporting period (April 2020 - February 2021), the number of assessed PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of) increased from 48 to 841 PoEs. The status of the PoEs changed notably. Nine of the PoEs were fully closed at the beginning of the assessment, but only two PoEs were closed in February 2021. The number of partially operational PoEs increased remarkably during the reporting period, from 18 to 41 PoEs. Finally, the number of PoEs that were fully operational also increased during the reporting period, from 21 to 41 PoEs in February 2021.